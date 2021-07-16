Dennis G. Favors, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dennis G. Favors, 65, Youngstown, departed this life on Friday July 9, 2021 at Greenbriar Quality Care of Boardman.



Mr. Favors was born October 23, 1955 in Youngstown a son of Joseph G. and Lillie Bell Kellie Favors.

He was a United States Army veteran and was an avid Brown’s fan.

He leaves to cherish his memory; his siblings; Willie Joe, Jimmy Lee, Kenneth L. and Edward (Montez) Favors all of Youngstown, two nephews; Robin D., and Keith M. Lawrence who were like brothers and a host of other relatives and friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings; Randall Otis Favors, Jerry Favors, Mary Louise Griffin, Vanessa Jean Favors, and Larry “Butch” Smith.



There will be a Memorial Service at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday July 20, 2021 at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.

Please remember to wear your mask over your nose and mouth. Thank you in advance.

A television tribute will air Sunday, July 18, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.