CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Denise Thompson, 59, Campbell, departed this life on Thursday, January 20, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Healthcare Center Youngstown Campus.



Mrs. Thompson was born September 17, 1962 in Youngstown, a daughter of Daniel Thompson and Lu C. Barksdale. She resided in the city of Campbell for over 30 years.

She graduated from Campbell Memorial High School in the year of 1981.

She worked many years in the food Service and childcare industries.



She is survived by her parents, her sisters; Theresa Barksdale of Campbell and Rhonda (Gardell) McCall of Youngstown, cousin; Anna Barksdale of Campbell, her partner Ricky Webster of Campbell, two step-sons; Philip Crawford and Solomon Clay IV of Florida and several nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.



She was preceded in death by her older sister Yolanda Barksdale Johnson and her grandparents.



Funeral service will be Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Cathedral Of Hope. Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Thursday at the church.



Please remember to follow CDC guidelines (6 foot rule) of social distancing and wearing your mask over your mouth and nose when entering the building.



F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home was given the honor to serve the family during their time of bereavement.