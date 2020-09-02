Demetrius A. Nored, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Demetrius A. Nored 28, of Youngstown departed this life on Monday, August 24, 2020.

Mr. Nored was born December 24, 1991 in Youngstown a son of Derrick and Nicole Brown Nored.

He was a graduate of East High School and New Castle School of Trades and was currently a Truck Driver.

He was an avid Atlanta Falcons and LA Lakers fan, who enjoyed playing video games, building cars and most of all hanging with his little brother.

He leaves to cherish his memories, his parents; his siblings, Keyona, Derrick Jr., Amani and Derius Nored; his grandmother, Delores Nored and his aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death with his grandparents, Linda Brown, Dorothy M. Brown, Ronald L. Nored and T. Benjamin McClinton; his great grandparents, Eddie and Leola Daye and a special cousin, Trevon M. Kimbrough.

A private memorial service will be held for the family at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.

The F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. has been granted the honor to serve the family.

A television tribute will air Thursday, September 3 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

