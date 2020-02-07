Closings and delays
Delpha M. Gayles, Youngstown, Ohio

F.D. Mason Funeral Home

February 2, 2020

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Delpha M. Gayles transitioned to her heavenly home on Sunday, February 2, 2020, in St Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown. 

Ms. Gales was born December 27, 1960, in Youngstown, a daughter of Charles and Anna May Phillips Gales.

She was a homemaker, a member of Philip Memorial G. O. G. I. C., enjoyed playing games, reading the Bible and going to the library.

She leaves her children, Shameka and Adlan Walker; siblings, Charles, Edwina, Anita and Brenda Gales; her cousin, Antoinett Adir and nieces, Carmaletta and Iva Jackson.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Memorial services will be Monday, February 10, 2020, at 2:30 p.m. at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.

