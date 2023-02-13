YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Delores Mitchell 75, of Youngstown, who departed this life on Monday, February 6, 2023 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Hospital.

Ms. Mitchell was born January 12, 1958 in Tiffon, Georgia.

Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home where services will follow promptly at 12:00 p.m.

Please remember you must wear your mask over your mouth and nose when entering the the funeral home.

