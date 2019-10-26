Deion Sharif Harris, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral service was held on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at the F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., for Mr. Deion S. Harris, 25, Youngstown, who departed this life on Wednesday, October 16, 2019.

Mr. Harris was born March 18, 1994 in Youngstown a son of Dante Harris and Cherise Grice.

He was a high school graduate and was employed at Schwebel’s Bakery.

He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed rapping and comedy.

He leaves to cherish his memory his mother and stepfather Cherise (Dwayne) Cooper; his siblings; Whitney Bledsoe, Khievia Neail, Melvin Neail, Donnisha Harris, Shakimm Womack, Dontre and Donte Harris; his step-siblings, Dwayne Jr., and Lauren Cooper; his grandparents, Sha’Ron Grice, Beverly Bowen and Ronnie Edwards; a significant other, Jashai and her daughter, Amari Benson and a host of other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father and his grandparents, Raymond and Doris Grice and Donald Harris.

