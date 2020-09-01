Debra N. Wilkerson, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Debra N. Wilkerson, 59, of Youngstown, departed this life Saturday, August 22, 2020.

Debra was born on November 29, 1961 in Manhattan, New York, daughter of Shirley and Norman Wilkerson. Debra had five siblings as follows: Norman, Irvin, Kim, Denise and Teressa.

Debra attended the public schools in New York before relocating to Youngstown, Ohio. After moving to Ohio, she attended East High school.

Debra enjoyed watching movies, playing cards, working puzzle books, and doing hair.

In 1979 Debra met Johnnie Carnathan, her life-long partner and the couple became inseparable until her death.

She leaves to cherish in her memory her common law husband, Johnnie L. Carnathan; her mother, Shirley Wilkerson Starks; one sister, Denise Wilkerson; two brothers, Norman Wilkerson and Irvin Wilkerson; her mother-in-law, Florence Carnathan; three sisters-in-law, Bettye Carnathan, Joann Carnathan and Lynda Williams and host of nieces and nephew and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father; two sisters, Kim Wilkerson and Teressa Wilkerson; brother-in-law, Tommie L. Carnathan, Jr. and her father-in-law, Tommie Carnathan, Sr.

Funeral services where held on Monday, August 31, 2020 at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Debra N Wilkerson, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, September 2 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: