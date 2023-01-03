YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Debra Lynn Gooden was born January 28, 1951 and peacefully passed away December 27, 2022.

Debra has gone on to join her mother, Patricia J. Gooden, father, James A. Gooden; son, Hillet “LJ” Mobley and brother Anthony Gooden.

She is survived by her daughter, Melissa Gooden of Youngstown, Ohio, sister; Sherry G. Johnson, and her brother; James P. Gooden, her grandchildren, Charlissa, Tae’zon, Harmony, Riley, Serenity, and King and a host of cousin and friends.

Debra graduated from Choffin with a LPN nursing degree and worked at Windsor House, also worked at Gateway as a house mother.

Debra had a strong faith in God and was always willing to pray with others in need. Debra loved her family and enjoyed the grandchildren even though her mobility was limited. Debra will be greatly missed. Her smile was like the sunshine.

Memorial service will be Thursday, January 5, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home. There will be a half hour calling hour 1:30 – 2:00 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.

Please wear your mask over your mouth and nose when entering the building.

F. D. Mason was given the honor to serve the family at this time of bereavement