Deborah Lynn Colvin, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Deborah Lynn Colvin, lovingly referred to as “Debbie” or “Deb,” departed this earthly life at St. Elizabeth’s Health Care Center on Thursday, September 26, 2019.

Debbie was born May 09, 1960, in Youngstown, Ohio, The daughter of Clifton S. and Carrie L. Colvin.

She was a 1979 graduate of The Rayen High School.

She attended Mt Calvary Pentecostal Church, enjoyed listening to music and spending time with her friends and family.

Debbie will be remembered for her loving kindness and humor that she loved to usher into any room. Deb lived, she loved and God knows she laughed; she was always the life of the party.

She leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Tiffany Lynn Colvin, of Fayetteville, Georgia; her grandchildren, Nautica K. Colvin, Breyah L. Thigpen, BryLynn L. Thigpen, and Bryant L. Thigpen III , all of Fayetteville Georgia; three brothers, Donald C.(Jacqueline) Colvin, Terry S. Colvin, and Charles W. Colvin, all of Youngstown, Ohio; a sister, Carol D. Colvin of Youngstown, Ohio and a host of other relatives and dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her baby brothers, Rickey and Clifton, Jr.

Debbie will be missed by all who loved and knew her.

Ministry of comfort by F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, where calling hours will be Saturday, October 5, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon, followed by a service at 12:00 Noon.

A television tribute will air Friday, October 4 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.