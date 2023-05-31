NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Deborah L. Dennis-Jenkins, age 53, of New Castle, Pennsylvania, departed this life on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at UPMC Jameson Hospital surrounded by family and friends.

Mrs. Jenkins was born on December 16, 1969, in Cincinnati, Ohio, to Jack Walker, Sr. and Deborah Coleman. She was raised by her adopted mother Dr. Mattie Arnell Brown, whom preceded her in death.

A computer IT technician, she attended New Castle Senior High School, graduating with high honors at Pittsburgh Technical Institute and of Erie Business Center South. She is a Microsoft Certified Professional whom worked as a freelance independent contractor.

A die hard Pittsburgh Steelers fan and an exceptionally creative. She loved to read, write poetry and recipes, travel, politics, yard decorator, cook (grill out), hair/nail/jewelry stylists, knitting and crocheting all household items and apparel, especially for her African American dolls. She was an exciting person whom loved all her family. A Social Justice Warrior.

Deborah leaves to cherish her memories, her husband, Alvin B. Jenkins; her children, Keneesha M. Dennis, Martika Q. Dennis, Michael T. Brown and Anthony E. Dennis, Jr.; her siblings, Victoria (Albert) Powell, Pamela Cole, Carla Parker, Erin Patrice (Amir) Putman, Felicia Coleman, Lindsey Sweeten, Jay Young, Quincy (LaToya) Sweeten, Dennis Walker and Charles Bryant; her stepchildren, Telisha and Temika Dennis, Brittany Jenkins Shontasia Alvarado, Aaron Johnson, Marquise, Trumane and David Jenkins; 13 grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and cousins.

Deborah was preceded in death by her two sisters, Delores (D.D.) Lorain Walker and Dora Lynn Sherry and her brother, Douglas Leon Brown.

Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Friday, June 2, 2023 at Jerusalem Church of Youngstown (Jerusalem Baptist Church) where services will follow promptly at 12:00 p.m.

F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. was given the honor to serve the family during this time of bereavement. Thank you for putting your trust in our services.

