DeAndrey L. Abron, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Grace Evangelistic Temple, 2214 Mahoning Avenue, for Mr. DeAndrey L. Abron, Sr., 47, Youngstown, who departed this life on Saturday, March 7, 2020 in St. Elizabeth Healthcare Center.

Mr. Abron was born July 31, 1972 in Youngstown, a son of Willie James Ashley and Priscillia Abron.

He was a 1990 graduate of East High School, was a retired Army veteran and a former member of New Hope Baptist Church.

He was a Military Police Investigator Supervisor, Military Desk Sergeant, Traffic Accident Investigator, Drug Suppression Team Undercover Police Officer and worked as a Military Police officer in camps Walker and Casey in Korea.

He was in the 2000′ Olympics competing in boxing and then turned Pro and later receiving the Golden Glove Award. He was also awarded the “Hall of Fame” award in October of 2016 and played in a movie called “Black Cloud”.

He leaves his parents and step-father, Amos Haynes; his children, DeAndrey Abron, Jr., Deante Garland, Andrea Abron, Heaven Freeman-Abron. and Camille Pagan; siblings, Nakisha, Markette and Anthony (Monique) Abron and Keith Jenkins; a grandchild, Dawn Garland and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents and a niece, Ke’Aria Britt.

Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church on Wednesday, March 18, 2020.

Arrangements are entrusted to F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.

