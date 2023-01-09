YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Deandre Travon Lamont Williams was born on November 28, 1994, to parents Jacqueline Chante Thompkins and Anthony Lamont Williams.

He departed his earthly life on December 13, 2022.

Deandre attended Hardly elementary, Liberty Middle school, and Liberty High School in Youngstown, Ohio, and later attended Hillard High School in Columbus, Ohio.

Deandre worked for Walmart in Columbus, Ohio. He enjoyed playing little league football and baseball. Deandre was very artistic and great at writing poems and drawing pictures. He was very loving and caring, and it spilled into everything he loved and cherished. Deandre was always in pursuit of happiness; he loved his family and always greeted everyone with a smile.

He was preceded in death by his great-great-grandparents Algie and Ruby Thompkins.

He leaves to cherish his memories his mother, Jacqueline Thompkins of Columbus, Ohio and father, Anthony Williams, both of Chillicothe, Ohio; grandparents, Gwendolyn Brown, Lori Williams both of Youngstown, Ohio, grandfather Eugene Thompkins of New York, New York; his great grandparents, James and Christine Brown of Youngstown, Ohio; brother Tyral A Thompkins of Columbus, Ohio; a sister Antoinette Williams of Youngstown, Ohio, and a host of uncles, aunts, nephews, and cousins.

A memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday January 13 ,2023 at F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home.

Please remember you must wear your mask over your mouth and nose when entering the funeral home.

F. D. Mason was given the honor to serve the family during this time of bereavement. Thank you for putting your trust in our services.