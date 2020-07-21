Davida Baker, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Davida Baker, 60, of Youngstown, departed this life Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman Health Center.

Mrs. Baker affectionately known as “Vida or Dee” was born November 8, 1959 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of William Baker and Minnie Branch Baker.

She was a former home health aide for 25+ years.

She enjoyed watching football, basketball and an avid Cleveland Browns fan. She loves music, dancing, cooking, gardening, as well as spending time with her grandchildren the most.

She leaves to cherish on earth her memories, her husband, Ernest Miles; three daughters, Latoshia Miles, Ernestine (Craig) Stevens and Latoya Miles; her siblings, LaWanda Clinkscale, Donald (Melatta) Baker and Terrance Baker; six grandchildren, Jamiah Square, Justyn Glover, Amira Stevens, Jordan Miles, Ryland Drummond and Aubrianna Figueroa and a host of other nieces including, Donnitia Decembly whom she helped rear, nephews and other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Linda Baker and her grandparents, Joseph and Phoebe Ash.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 24, 2020 at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. where a funeral service will follow.

Social distancing will be upheld, seating will be limited for immediate family and you will be required to wear a mask before entering the building.The F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. has been granted the honor to serve the family.

