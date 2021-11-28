David Shine, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Thursday, November 11, 2021 our Lord and Saviour had Brother David Shine, Jr.’s mansion in Heaven prepared and called him home.



David Shine, Jr., was born April 2, 1940 Youngstown, a son of Edna Mae Teague and David Shine, Sr.

He was the oldest of two siblings, Floyd Dee (Patricia) Teague and Charles Edward Teague. David reared four sons, David Allen (Earlina) Shine, David (Priscilla) Leon Shine, Derrick (Jennifer) and Tyrone (Deveeta) Chatman. He also reared two daughters, Yolanda Marie “Missy” Shine and Leatha Nicole (Paul) Shine.

David worked at Americans Farm Produce until retirement.

He was a fan of the Cleveland Browns and loved all sports. David was a great fan of the singer James Brown whom he “referred” to as his cousin.



He is survived by his two aunts/sisters, Eva Decembly and Shirley Howell and one only niece, Shineka (Nathaniel) Washington, Jr. David Shine is also survived by a host of stepchildren, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.



Those that preceded him in death are his parents, Edna Mae Teague and Floyd Teague; his biological father, David Shine, Sr.; Shirleen Moore, Charles Bratton, Herman Bratton, Dorothy Mae Lawrence, Yolanda Marie ” Missy” Shine, Edward and Leatha Bratton.



Funeral service will be Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home. Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. prior to the service.



