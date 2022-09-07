YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David R. Culliver was born on August 3, 1944, to James P. Culliver and Margaret Bibb in Trafford Pennsylvania. David passed away peacefully in his home in the comfort of his loving wife, Lucille, on Friday, September 2, 2022.



David and his two brothers and seven sisters were raised in Trafford, Pennsylvania. He graduated from Trafford High School in Trafford, Pennsylvania in 1962. David’s love of basketball and his outstanding athleticism earned him a scholarship in basketball to Youngstown University in Youngstown, Ohio. He was a superstar athlete and received several basketball achievements awards in high school and in college. David graduated from Youngstown University in 1966 with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Psychology/Sociology. David was later inducted to the Youngstown State University Athletic Hall of Fame in 1989.



He remained in the Youngstown, Ohio area after graduation from college.

David was a God fearing man with a great love of Christ, his family and his fellow man. David was a member of the Fellowship Tabernacle Christian Center in Youngstown, Ohio.

David was employed with WCI Steel in Warren, Ohio as an administrator assistance. He later retired from WCI Steel after 36 years. David then decided to give back to the youth and his community and worked as a counselor at The Boys & Girls Club in Youngstown, Ohio. David then changed employment in support of adults and young adults that were trying to get their life back on track, he worked for the Community Corrections Association (CCA) as an adult counselor until health declined in 2019.



He was preceded in death by four sisters, Janet McGinnis, Patricia Bagley, Lorna Guesp and Linda (White) Williamson and one brother, James P. Culliver, Jr.



Those left to cherish his memories are his wife, Lucile (Bridges) Culliver of Youngstown, Ohio; four children, Tiffany Carter of Tempe, Arizona, David G. Culliver, Sr. of Cleveland, Ohio, Devland (Nicole) Culliver of Cleveland, Ohio and Daniel (Desylin) C. Culliver of Athens, Georgia; one stepdaughter, Marla (Leslie) Howard of Youngstown, Ohio; three sisters, Lucille Hill (Cleveland) of Las Vegas, Ada (Harry) Malloy of Greensburg, Pennsylvania and Sarah (Mose) Crittenden of Verona, Pennsylvania; one brother, Lawrence (Elsie) W. Culliver of Jeanette, Pennsylvania; ten grandchildren, Brandon Carter, TaReia Bethel, Keith Bracy, Taylor Bracy, David G. Culliver, Jr., Devland, Devin, Eric, Alexandria and Camille; 12 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and many extended family members and friends.



Memorial service will be Friday, September 9, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at the Fellowship Tabernacle Christian Center.

Arrangements handled by F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home.