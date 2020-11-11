David Newell, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. David Newell 73, of Youngstown departed this life Tuesday, November, 3,2020 peacefully at home.

Mr. Newell was born August 31, 1947 in Youngstown the son of Julius, Sr. And Addie Freeman Newell.

He had worked for Youngstown Sheet an Tube, General Fireproof and General Motors.

He was a graduate from East High School.

David leaves the to cherish his memories, his son, Kevin M. Newell and Henry Floyd who was like a son; his grandchildren, Kevin Jenkins, Jamela Winston and Raekwon Floyd; three great-grandchildren; his siblings, Anita Lyles, Valerie Johnson and Wayne (Helen) Johnson and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends and a special friend, Fred Foose.

He was preceded in death by his parents; West Johnson who was like a father to him and his siblings, Evelyn, Edmonds, Christine Riley, Jerry Noel and Julius Newell, Jr.

The family will receive friends from 9:00 – 10:00 a. m., Friday, November 13, 2020 at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., where a service funeral service will follow.

Social distancing will be upheld and you will be required to wear a mask before entering the building rules will be strictly enforced. For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that guests do not linger at the funeral home after viewing.

