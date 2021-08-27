David M. Pete, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David M. Pete, Sr., 54, Youngstown departed this life on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at Hospice House.



Mr. Pete was born November 6, 1966 in Youngstown, Ohio a son of Mike Aziz and Eloise Spivey Pete.

He was a sanitation worker, a cook and he detailed cars.

He leaves to mourn his passing his mother; children, Sophia Dubois, Shameka Pete, David Pete, Jr. and Antwon Pete; grandchildren, Karmen Venable, Harmony Pete, Armani Pete and Antwon Pete, Jr.; siblings, Kimberly Pete, Shawn Pete, Lynn Pete and Tiffany Pete and a host of other relatives and friends.



He was preceded in death by his father; his brother, Anthony Pete; cousin, Mike Pete, Sheena Pete and Brandon Pete; an aunt, Ellamae Pete and Margaret Pete; uncles, Tony Aziz, Jerome Aziz and Charlie Pete; grandmother, Margaret Pete and a grandfather, Charlie Pete.



The family will be having a memorial service on Saturday, August 28, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. til dusk in Mill Creek Park by the paddle boats. All are welcomed.



F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home Inc., was given the honor to serve the family during this time of bereavement.

