YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Sunday, September 17, 2023, David James Scott was called home to be with the Lord.

He was born February 2, 1956, L.C. and Willie Mae Scott. David was born and reared in Youngstown, Ohio.

David had a great passion for sports and his family. He was loved by everyone for the kindhearted person he was.

He leaves to cherish in his long memory his children, Arkeylan, Kiona, Craig and Shane; his brother, Lee (Angela) Scott of Youngstown; his sisters, Mary Thurston and Betty Scott, of Youngstown and a host of grandchildren and a special friend, Marsha Mims.

He was preceded in death by his parents, L.C. and Willie Mae Scott and his brother, Clement Scott.

To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord!

A Memorial celebration of his life will be held 1:00 p.m. Thursday, September 28, 2023 at Mt. Gilead Baptist Church.

F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. was given the honor to serve the family during this time of bereavement. Thank you for putting your trust in our services.

A television tribute will air Thursday, September 28 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.