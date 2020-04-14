David J. Townsend, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David J. Townsend, 85, of Girard transitioned on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 while at home.



He was born March 17, 1935 in Eustis, Florida to James Kindley Townsend and Ora Lee Bradley-Townsend.

David graduated from Belview-Santos High School in Belview, Florida.



David moved from Florida to Ohio in 1959.

He worked as a mechanic before opening up Dave’s Sunoco Gas Station & Repair shop on McGuffey Road in 1966. In 1972 he became an independent truck driver working for various companies in the area.



David was an avid bowler with various leagues including the Swans. He was a great billards player and loved to sing. He sang with many singing groups and loved watching westerns.



David is survived by his brother, Eddie L. Townsend (Myron Vene Thornton) of Warren; sons, Darrell L. (Beverly), Dwayne L. (Christina) Townsend of Austintown and Dean (Melinda) of Moreno Valley, California and his ex-wife, Gladys L. Townsend.



He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Joseph K. and Lloyd and one sister, Rosetta Townsend.

A private service will be held for the family.

The F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. has been granted the honor to serve the family.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, April 15, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.