YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David was born in Youngstown, Ohio to Eleanor Patterson, Wilbert Patterson and step-father, Harold Powell, on February 11, 1963.

David worked in the hospitals, and a host of jobs as a cook.

David loved being around family, that’s all he talked about. He loved playing cards and dominoes, loved to babysit and will teach your kids too. David had a heart of gold but he sure can make you mad.

He leaves to cherish his memory and wisdom his daughter, Essence Patterson; sons, David Patterson II, Daniel Patterson, George Patterson and Roger White, all of Youngstown, 21 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren; sisters, Seila McCrae of Youngstown, Joyce Patterson of Akron, Sara White and Elizabeth Pendek of New Haven, Connecticut; brothers, Wilbert Patterson of Columbus, Terry Patterson of New Haven, Connecticut, Michael Patterson of Little Rock, Arkansas and a host of family and friends.

David is preceded in death by his daughter, Ma’Ressia Patterson; grandparents and great-grandparents, one niece, one nephew and two of his children’s mother’s, Joanne Ramos and Rachel Wilkins.

Funeral will be Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. at the F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home. Friends may call from 1:30 – 2:30pm on Tuesday at the funeral home. Please follow Covid protocol and wear your mask over your mouth and nose when entering the building. We here at F.D. Mason were given the honor to serve the family during this time of bereavement.