YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Daryl Heard, 59, of Columbus, Ohio, departed this life on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, in Gary, Indiana.

Mr. Heard was born April 13, 1964 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Leroy McBride, Sr. and Sadie Mae Blalock.

He was a graduate of the Rayen High School and went on to obtain his CDL license and was a truck driver for over 30 years.

He loved fishing and preparing extra extravagant meals, spending time with his family and his dog, Bella.

He leaves the church, his memory, his wife, Carla Franklin-Heard; his children, Daryl Jr. (Ta Tiana) Heard, Cherod and Rashad Johnson; his daughters, Katrisha (Jamar) Henderson, Latisha Bigsby and Carlisha (David) Franklin; his siblings, Jeffrey, Jerry, Melvin Blalock, Leroy Jr., Alphonzo, Richard (Kisharra) McBride, Pastor Shirlene Davis McBride and a host of other, family and friends who will miss him dearly.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his grandparents; his sister, Kay Heard, and his brothers, Charles Mormon and Steven Heard.

Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon, Monday, May 22, 2023, at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, where services will follow promptly at 12:00 Noon.

