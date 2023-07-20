YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Daryl Dabney, 55 of Youngstown Ohio, died Monday, July 10, 2023 at WVU Wheeling Medical Hospital.

He was employed at Access Residential EORH Martins Ferry, Ohio.

Daryl was born September 7, 1967 tot he late Sharon Gay Dabney and the late Nathanial Hammonds.

He was a 1986 graduate of Youngstown South High School, he also studied Criminal Justice in 1986-1989 at West Liberty State College.

Boo Boo was a die hard Cleveland Brown fan. His presence will light up any room with his smile, kind heart and always kind words. Boo was the most easy to get a long with person.

He was and always will be one of Youngstowns “Legends.”

In addition to his parents he was proceeded in death by the LOVE of his life, his wife of 30 years, the late Ramona Dabney; grandparents, the late James Burns and the late Helen Burns Taylor; brother, the late Ronnie Burns and the late Nathaniel Hammonds, Jr.

Daryl is survived by his sons, Darrin Brooks and Hassiem Craig; daughter, Lexus Dabney; grandson, Jordan Craig; granddaughter, Lyndin Dabney; siblings, Haryl (Rica) Dabney, Samuel (Terri) Burns, James Dabney, Carla (Lawrence) Love, LeRoy (Robin) Hammonds and Tiffany Hammonds and special and dear to his heart, niece, Lateefah Smith and like a son, Braiden Heath

Visitation will be 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Saturday, July 20, 2023 at Greater Friendship Missionary Baptist Church where services will follow promptly at 10:00 a.m.

A television tribute will air Friday, July 21 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.