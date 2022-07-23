YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Darshell D. Scott, 43, Youngstown went to Heaven to be with God on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at her residence.

Darshell was born November 21, 1978 in Youngstown, a daughter of Alvin Rivers, Jr. and Rita Scott.

She graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School.

Darshell was a fan of the Dallas Cowboys, enjoyed cooking and she had a great passion for arts and crafts. She also had a heart of gold, loved helping everyone and spending time with her daughters and family and her precious dog, Prince Lee.

She leaves her parents; three daughters, Myet Scott, Najia Felder and Andrasia Felder all of Youngstown; sisters, Shannon Wilson of Cleveland, Kim Rivers, Tiffany Allen, both of Youngstown, Kiesha Johnson of Florida, Lashaunda (Andre) Hill of Columbus and Camille (Darren) Hall of Canfield; a niece, Zyalenha Wilson whom she helped rear, a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends, all of whom she loved dearly.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Samuel and Katerine Scott, Doris Rivers and Alvin Rivers, Sr.; six uncles, Donald, Ronald, Karl, Larry, Michael Scott and Jimmy Rivera; two great aunts and two great uncles.

Funeral service will be Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at the Greater Friendship Baptist Church 646 Lakewood Drive, Youngstown. Friends may call from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the church. Please follow CDC protocol by wearing your mask over your mouth and nose when entering the church.

F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home was given the honor to serve the family during this time of bereavement.

