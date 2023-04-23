YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Darryl Titus Williams, passed away on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at the age of 60.

Darryl was born August 25, 1962 to Eugene Titus Williams and Annie Kate Williams in Youngstown, Ohio.

He graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1980.

Darryl joined the Air Force after high school.

After his tenure in the military, he had a successful career in real estate, making a long-lasting and positive impact on the lives of his clients and colleagues.

He was a long-time resident of Phoenix and later moved to Sun City, Arizona. Darryl was a member of many professional organizations including the Travis Williams American Legion Post 65 and the 100 Black Men of Phoenix. Darryl was an avid Cleveland Browns fan and supported his Browns through victory or defeat. Darryl’s infectious smile brought joy to many and could light up any room. He enjoyed spending time making new friends and playing with his beloved dogs.

Darryl’s passing leaves a void in the lives of those who knew him. He will be remembered for his kindness, dedication and commitment to his profession. His family and friends will miss his companionship and will cherish the memories they shared with him.

Darryl was loved and survived by his two daughters, Dominique Williams of San Antonio, Texas and Danielle Williams of Washington, DC; brother, Michael Jackson of Scottsdale, Arizona; sisters, Eugenia “Genie” Williams-Bynum (Lee) of Thomasville, North Carolina and Theadoris “Dolly” Perdue of Solon, Ohio and nieces and nephews, including Cottrell Atwood (Davina), Vincent Atwood and Jermaine Moncrief.

Darryl is preceded in death by his parents.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to those who cared for Darryl during his illness and thank all who have offered their support during this time.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday April 29, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at Jerusalem Baptist Church, 2003 Wilson Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio. Pastor Derrick Anderson Officiating. A repast will follow immediately after in the church fellowship hall.

F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home was given the honor to serve the family locally during this time of bereavement.

