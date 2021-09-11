Darryl McMeans, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Darryl McMeans, 52, departed this life on Thursday, September 2, 2021 in St. Elizabeth Health Care Center in Youngstown.

Mr. McMeans was born April 22, 1969, in Georgiana, Alabama, a son of Ananias and Patricia Chambers McMeans.

Moving to Youngstown as a kid, he attended elementary school and later graduated from South High School in 1987.

He also enlisted into the Army.

He worked for several companies including B. J. Allan, and working for the Enrichment Center in Warren, Ohio, working with the MRDD community. He really enjoyed helping them and joining the team at R.E.M., where he was given the supervisors position.

Darryl was an avid sports fanatic and he adored Koby Bryant along with the San Francisco 49’s. Growing up Motown, Hip-Hop and Rap, he really enjoyed his music.

Darryl loved his family and always loved sharing his sweet treats with them.

Darryl leaves to cherish his memory his loyal lifetime partner, Monique Moore, his children; Davon From Cincinnati, Jordan, from Youngstown, Darryl, Jr., from North Carolina, Javon, from Youngstown, Kianna, from Cincinnati and Janasia, from Youngstown; a host of grandchildren; two brothers, Carlos and Rodney McMeans, from Youngstown and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Jeff McMeans.

Funeral Service will be Monday September 13, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home. Calling hours will be held one hour prior to services, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Please remember to wear your mask over your mouth and nose when entering the building. Thank you in advance.

