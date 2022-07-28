YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Darrell Perez Jones, 50, Youngstown, departed this life on Monday, July 18, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Health Care Center Main Campus.



Darrell was born May 31, 1972 in Youngstown, a son of Harold Gibbs and Marilyn L. Jones.

He attended Youngstown City Schools.

He resided in Campbell, enjoyed being outdoors and loved spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed watching sports, especially the Dallas Cowboys, he was an avid fan!



He leaves to cherish his beloved memory two daughters, Rayshawnda R. Clark and Shaquia Rice; three grandsons and a granddaughter; two sisters, Shaunda T. (Howard) Jones Levy and Wajaeka L. Jones; two uncles, Mark Jones and William Jones; an aunt, Alice Jones; a close friend, Jeffery Johnson; cousins and other relatives and friends.



He was preceded in death by his mother; grandparents, Edgar and Willie H. Jones; his twin brother, Harold C. Jones; four aunts, Peggy Green, Betty Jones, Cheryl Jones and Cherri Jones and a cousin, Scorpio Jones.



Funeral service will be Friday, July 29, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. at F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home. Friends may call from 1:30 – 2:30 p.m. prior to the service.



