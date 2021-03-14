Damon Lamont Irby, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Damon Lamont Irby Jr. transitioned from his earthly home to his heavenly mansion on Friday, March 5, 2021, surrounded by family and friends.

Damon was born May 9, 2001, lovingly affectionately known as “Lil Irb” to Damon L. Irby, Sr. and LaShana D. Myles, in Youngstown, Ohio at Northside Hospital, at 3:44 pm.

He was a 2019 graduate of East High School. He played for the East High Golden Bears and in his earlier years he played for the Eastside Titans.

He was a member of Mt. Sinai Baptist Church.

Damon loved playing football and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan. He loved being home playing his Xbox game and taking care of his siblings. Damon was a very sweet, humble, smart, handsome, young man who also loved math and had a smile that would brighten up any room. He was reared by his grandparents, Daphne Taylor, Nathan McKenzie, Ada Irby and Kenny Irby, who spoiled him rotten.

He leaves behind his loving parents, Damon L. Irby, Sr. and LaShana D. Myles; his siblings, Z’ tonya Yancey, Diamond and Pearl Irby, Kataya Coney and Dwayne and D’Mya Irby. Damon also leaves behind close cousins, Cornell Kennedy, Tanazia Taylor, Tim Overton, Greg and Lil Rick; his best friend, Tamron Mixon; a very special girlfriend, Terry’Onna Rushton; his Godmother, Iris Thomas; a very special aunt, Sandra Gattin, who affectionately called him “Bouja Boo” and a host of other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his great-grandmother, Mattie Overton; great-grandfather, Samuel Overton and a cousin, De’Love Whitney.

Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Rising Star Baptist Church.

A Funeral service will be held Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the church.

Arrangements are being handled by the F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home.

Due to COVID-19, the 6-foot rule will be honored and we ask that all guests, whose health allows, to wear a mask.

