YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Damien D. Lake, 22, Youngstown, departed this life tragically on Thursday, September 7, 2023 in Youngstown, Ohio.

Damien was born February 6, 2001, a son of Sam Bailey and Latonia Lake.

He was a high school graduate and was a kind, sweet, joyous young man, who brought so much laughter when he entered the room. He loved his family dearly, and absolutely adored his nieces, and nephews. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him.

He leaves to cherish his memory his father, Sam Bailey, his mother, Latonia ( Steve Croom) Lake, his aunt Tracey( P-Nut)Toney who reared him from birth, his siblings, Toikesha, Ike and Nicole Lake, Joseph Crockett, Robert and Ethel Parker, Steve, and Stephanie Buck, Stevona Buck-VanDusen,Delante Simms, Desdamon Lake, Tonya (Larese Allen) Lake, Earnest, Arthur, Clarence, and Zacharieh Croom, Quantrell Bailey, Samuel Miles, Deodre, Deonna, Kemoni, Eddie, Taejuan, Champange, De’Ashia, Aaliyah, and Saladah, His nieces and nephews, Da”Mya, Larese Jr., and A”Laysia Lake, and Delicias Simms, his grandfather, Earnest Robinson, aunts and uncles, Rita Crockett, Tommy Lake, and Tomika Lake, and a host of other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Elsie Bailey, Samuel Bryant, Ethel Mae Lake, and Earnest Robinson.

Funeral service will be Thursday, September 21, 2023 at 11:00 a.m., at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home. Friends may call from10 to 11:00 a.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.

Please remember to keep the Lake Family in your prayers during this very difficult time of bereavement. We were given the honor to serve the family, and we are truly grateful for your trust in our services.