Dalvin Raymone Williams, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dalvin Raymone Williams, 2 months, Youngstown departed this life on July 22, 2021 in Akron’s Children Hospital.



Dalvin was born May 4, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown, a son of Delvin and Ashley Williams.

He was a bright, alert sweet baby who made us all smile and add some light to our day. His alertness shocked us all when he would speak and let us know just how special he really was.



He leaves his parents, his siblings; Amya Milender, Deana Harrison, Kesi Harrison, Delvina Williams, December Williams, Sydney Williams, Tateyona Williams, Delvin Williams Jr., Shiree Wilson, Destiny Williams, Malik Scott, DeVianna Williams, Delvon Williams, Kenny Williams, Elias Williams and Harmoni Williams, grandparents; Ronald and Rosemary Robinson, Dennis and Lela Williams, great-grandparents; Charlotte Gibbs, Vercie Miledge and Howard Kitchen, and a host of other relatives and friends.



He was preceded in death by his big brother Braylin Collins, great-grandparents; David Gibbs, Leroy and Deborah Williams, Fanny Kitchen and a host of aunts , uncles and cousins.

Arrangements are being handled by the F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home.

