YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Daisy Lee Harris, 88 of Youngstown, gained her wings on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at Windsor Guardian Nursing Home.

Daisy was born November 12, 1933, a daughter of Saul Vandiver and Missie Johnson Vandiver.

She was employed with the Golden Dawn Restaurant for 51 years and enjoyed cooking.

Daisy leaves the cherish loving memories her children, Richard Brown, Debra (Jams) Lottier, Jerry Brown, Gary (Latonya) Brown, Robert Brown and Ricardo Clark; her grandson, Bryant K. Brown and a host of other grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Richard Brown; her second husband, Willie Harris; her sisters, Elizabeth Purdue, Ella Barns, Dorothy Johnson and Patsy Terrell; her brother, Lee Sankey and her twin brother, Robert Johnson.

A memorial service will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday, July 8 at F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, the family where received friends from 12:30 – 1:00 p.m.

Please remember to wear your mask over your mouth and nose when entering the funeral home.

A television tribute will air Thursday, July 6 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.