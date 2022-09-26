YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cynthia Burgess-Hinton was the sixth child of the late Wallace and Annah O. Robinson-Burgess, born on February 22, 1960, in Youngstown, Ohio.

After 62 years of life, Cynthia made her transition from Mercy Health St. Elizabeth, Boardman, Ohio, to her heavenly abode and received her crown on Monday, September 19, 2022.

Cynthia was a 1979 graduate of the former South High School, Youngstown, Ohio. She graduated from Youngstown State University in 2018 with an Associate Degree of Applied Science and was on the 2018 spring semester Dean’s List.

She married Alan K. Hinton on September 1, 1993 and they raised two children and helped in rearing two grandsons.

Cynthia was employed as a teacher’s aide with United Way Success After 6 for one year and Harding Elementary School’s after school program. She was a former employee of Omni West Assisted Living for 16 years as a laundry attendant.

A quiet lady of unshakeable faith and steadfast commitment to God, was a devout Christian and a 30+ years member of People’s Chapel Church of God. She served faithfully and diligently as president of the Ushers ministry; a past Chairperson of the Church Anniversary Committee; assisted with the Vacation Bible School programs and the Food Pantry ministry. Cynthia’s priority was to live a Christian life and render sincere compassion when and wherever needed.

Numerous indelible, precious memories are left with her husband, Alan; a daughter, Alveta K.; two bonus sons, Altereek Whitlock and Alan L. Hinton; siblings, Sandra Jenkins, Carolyn Gilmore, Joan Gamble, Sarah McClure, Debbie Burgess, Antoinette (Bryant) Williams and Wallace L. (Mary) Burgess; uncles, John E. Burgess, Sr., Neeses, Louis Robinson, Jr. and Roy Robinson; aunt, Ruthie R. Motton; a special aunt, who was like a mother, Mary O. Robinson; brothers and sisters-in-law, Jenatho Pearson, Vincent Boone, David (Claudette) Hinton, Barbara A. Lindsay and Michelle (David) Highsmith; three grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; four Godchildren; Tosha Finley; three life-long friends, Michelle Jones, Roselle Arnold and Lisa Brown and a host of other family and friends. Cynthia was a “special” mother to Dana (Cametrius) Adams, Da’Je- Auna Adams, Angela Wagner, Alexis Hughley, Teesha Gipson, Monique Backus, Kavon McClain and Allen Fornore.

She was predeceased by her parents; father and mother-in-law, Joseph E. and Lillie P. Hinton; a son, Alan K. Hinton, Jr.; a sister, Deloris B. Boone and brothers-in-law, Kenneth S., Sr. and Joseph E. Hinton, Jr.

A funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 26, 2022 at Mt. Gilead Baptist Church where visitation with the family will be from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Please wear your mask over your mouth and nose it is required when entering the church .

F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home has been given the honor to serve the family at this time of bereavement.

A television tribute will air Friday, Tuesday, September 27 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.