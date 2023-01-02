YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Curtis Richardson, Jr., 59, of Youngstown departed this life on Saturday, December 24, 2022.

Curtis Richardson Jr. was born in Detroit Michigan on January 27, 1963, where he spent an impressionable portion of his childhood.

He and the family eventually settled in Richmond, Virginia, where he graduated from the John Marshall High School.

Curtis continued his education at Reynolds Community College where he received his Associate’s Degree in Electrical Engineering.

After completing his education, Curtis enlisted and served in the US Navy and was assigned to the USS Peoria. Following serving his country Curtis was employed as a journeyman electrician for numerous electrical companies throughout the United States until he very proudly established “Rich Electric” functioning as owner and operator. We are sure there’s not a family member nor friend that will not think of Curt when their lights flicker. He was an expert at his craft, and perform it with all seriousness and love. Curt would however remind us, if we were to get out line with him, that he would certainly leave you in the dark.

Curtis was the “rebel and comedian” of the family. A family function was not as jubilant or memorable without his presence. He loved to have fun, dance and out “roast” any of his opponents.

Curtis was reared by his loving mother, Lois G. Monroe and his grandmother, Dorothy R. Thornton, both of whom preceded him in death.

Curtis will be remembered lovingly by his only daughter, Dr. Shaina Richardson of Raleigh, North Carolina; brothers, Marvin L. Monroe of Youngstown, Ohio; Dr. Rickie K. Monroe of Cherryville, North Carolina; as Curt would jokingly say, his “favorite and only sister-in law”, Mrs. Mary (Kitty) Monroe of Cherryville, North Carolina; nieces, Tionnie Bond of Greensboro, North Carolina, Barbara Davis and Jasmin (Jason) Woods of Youngstown, Ohio, Amber Monroe of Silver Springs, Maryland; nephews, David M. Paige and Joshua (Mercedes) Monroe of Youngstown, Ohio and Derek W. Davis Jr. of Chicago, Illinois; special friends, Ingrid Christian and Sandra Curry both, of Richmond, Virginia, Denice L. Neal Davis of Youngstown, Ohio, Juanita (Theodore)Toles of Braceville Ohio and a host of grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends.

Besides his mother and grandmother, Curtis was preceded in death by his aunt, JoAnn Richardson.

Funeral service will be Tuesday, 2:00 p.m January 3, 2023 at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home. Friends may call from 1:30 until the time of service at the funeral home.

