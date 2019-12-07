Curtis Michael “Yamicee Lee Smith” Charlton, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at the F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., for Curtis M. Charlton, aka Yamicee Lee Smith, 20, of Colorado, who departed this life on Sunday, December 1, 2019.

Yamicee was born August 22, 1999 in Youngstown, a child of Lorin Charlton and Telisha Stanford.

Yamicee was a factory worker, loved dancing, singing and to do hair.

Yamicee leaves to mourn her parents; siblings, Le’Quan Charlton, Da’Zhan McKeithen and Devin Johnson; grandmothers, Diane Stanford and Renee Smith; grandfather, James Calwise Jr. and a host of aunts, uncles, family and friends.

Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 11 at the funeral home.

A television tribute will air Monday, December 9 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV, 8:41 a.m. on MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus additional spots throughout the day on WYTV, FOX and MyYTV.