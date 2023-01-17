YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Curtis (affectionally known as Uncle Jack) Carter, Jr. passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, with his family at his side.

He was born in Youngstown, Ohio on May 26, 1933. He was the third son of Curtis, Sr. and Odis (Coivin) Carter.

He graduated from North High School in 1951 and attended Youngstown College.

He was also a veteran of the U.S. Army.

He was a long-time member of Reed’s Chapel AME Church and served as the former Pro-Tem of its Trustee Board.

Curtis retired from the State of Ohio Transportation Department after 32 years of service.

In 1974 he married Darlene Wilson. He was the father of two children: a son, Eric and a daughter, Jaclyn.

He was one of the founding members of the Sharonline Reunion Committee and proudly served on this committee from 1989 to 2016.

He loved all sports but his passion was bowling. He was inducted into the Ebony Sports Museum Hall of Fame and the Youngstown Curbstone Coaches Hall of Fame. He was also a long-time member of the Youngstown Men’s Bowling Association and served as a past president and recognized as a “Director of the Year”. In addition to this, he was also a member of The National Bowling Association (the old National Black Bowling Association) which was the first black league ever to be sanctioned by the A.B.C. also serving as its local president for over 20 years. He was a life member of the National Traveling Bowling League, which consists of 18 cities in in seven states serving as its past vice-president and president. In 2013 he was recognized for having been a member of the NTBL for 50 years receiving numerous awerds. On the local level he belonged to the Monday Night Mixed and the F. D. Mason Classic Leagues.

He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife, Darlene, of 48 years; daughter, Jaclyn (Curtis) Carter-Reed of Akron; three granddaughters, Jada Yanoy, Ciera Carter and Inija Reed; great-granddaughter, Trajshaya Williams; Goddaughter, Felicia Frierson and many extended family members and friends whom he loved.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Willie James and Fred; son, Eric Todd; grandson, Terrance Rankin and Godson, Cortland Wilson-Allen.

Visitation will be from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Thursday, January 19, 2023, at Read’s Chapel AME Church, 1939 Jacobs Road, Youngstown, Ohio. Funeral services will follow at 10:00 a.m.

All guests are asked to please wear masks and observe social distancing

F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home was given the honor of serving the family during this time of bereavement.

