YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Crystal Ann Williams-Kelly 67 of Youngstown, Ohio departed this life to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at Mercy Health.

Evangelist Crystal Ann Williams-Kelly was born December 19, 1955. Born to Gatha Lee and Helen Womack. To this union were born two children Gregory and Crystal.

Crystal was educated in the Youngstown City School system, graduating from South High School.

After high school she attended Harding Business College where she was certified as a Medical Assistant.

Crystal and William were blessed with four wonderful children. As time went on Gerald Lee Williams, Sr. entered their lives and they raised her four children and his two children. Evangelist Crystal was a devoted mother and grandmother. She enjoyed planning bus trips, teaching Sunday school and prior to her transition

She was teaching bible study to the residents of Struthers Manor in Poland. That what she enjoyed most was spending time with the Lord, which is where she found her greatest joy and teaching her children about the ways of God. In 1992 Crystal became one of the co-founders of an organization called VOICES helping mothers of murdered children.

Crystal was honored and received an award by Mayor McKelvy for being on his mayor’s crime Task Force on Crime and Violence Prevention.

Evangelist Crystal Ann Williams-Kelly was an Ordained Minister as well as a published author writing a part of her story in a book named “Broken Vessels”. Crystal has ministered abroad in Germany and in Europe.

She leaves to cherish her memory her daughters: Helen “Dee Dee” Rozier (Akron Ohio) Stacey Kitchen (Akron, Ohio) Lamona Williams (Farrell, Pennsylvania) and a son

Gerald Lee Williams Jr. (Farrell, Pennsylvania), her sister in love Myong Womack, her niece Laqresha Womack; and two nephews Maurice Womack and Derrick Womack. Crystal also leaves to cherish her memory; her grandchildren AmberLee Bullock, Ezell Heriot, Ashlyn Heriot, Christopher Kitchen, Matthew Kitchen, Joshlyn Kitchen, Jalaya Kitchen, Joneka Taylor, Deja Jones, Salah Seifullah, Jaheem Seifullah and Alana Seifullah. Crystal also leaves a host of cousins, family and friends whom she loved dearly.

She was preceded in death by her husband Archie Kelly, Sr., her parents Gatha Lee Womack, Helen Hardin (Womack, Ruth), Gregory Womack, her two sons William Henry Kitchen, Jr., Jerome Darnell Kitchen and the father of her four children William Henry Kitchen, Sr. whom she remained great friends with.

Calling hours will be Wednesday October 19, 2022, at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home at 9:00 a.m. and services will follow at 10:00 a.m.

F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home has been given the honor to serve the family at this time of bereavement.