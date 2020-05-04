Craig Laroy Bembry, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Craig Laroy Bembry, 28, of Columbus, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020 at home.

Mr. Craig L. Bembry was born July 9, 1991 in Youngstown, Ohio, son of Rhonda Pierce and Craig Bembry, Sr.

He attended Campbell schools in Campbell, Ohio.

A loving self-employed man, Craig worked in construction and took great pride in his work. He was very talented in many skill sets all self taught.

At an early age he had many hobbies and took a liking to playing basketball, he loved video games, riding motor bikes and four wheelers. He was an artist with his pen and enjoyed writing music and drawing. Craig had very gifted hands he was always the handyman fixing everything, he was very good at hooking up electronics with no experience he was a natural professional at whatever he did. His dream in life was to be a brand empire as a self made entrepreneur and take care of his family. Craig was a down to earth laid back kind of man he loved being in the presence of family and loved ones.

We Are deeply saddened his life was cut short at the age of 28 but his journey does not end here, his legacy lives on through his family and loved ones. Craig will be truly missed.

Craig leaves to cherish in his memory his parents, Rhonda Pierce and Craig Bembry, Sr. of Youngstown, Ohio; stepmother, Sherry Pack of Campbell, Ohio; a daughter, Elleana Campbell; a son, Xavier Campbell of Youngstown, Ohio; two brothers, Malshaquam Pierce of Houston, Texas and Craig Bembry, Jr. of Youngstown, Ohio; a sister, Kashea Bembry of Columbus, Ohio; a host of six other sisters, Ranaza Bembry and Markeisha Howard of Campbell, Ohio, Latoya Bullock, Auna Marie and Divinia Berger and Shayquale Allen, all of Youngstown, Ohio; five nephews, four nieces and a host of uncles and aunts and his grandmothers, Ethal Pierce and Annabelle Adams-Bembry whom he loved dearly.

Due to COVID-19, private services for immediate family will be held at their convenience.

The F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. has been granted the honor to serve the family.

