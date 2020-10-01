Cornelius Payne, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cornelius Payne, Sr., 88, of Youngstown, departed this life Thursday, September 24, 2020, at his residence.

Mr. Payne was born March 31, 1932, in Columbus, Georgia, a son of Lonnie and Viola Weldon Payne.

He was an Army veteran and moved to Youngstown in 1955 from Columbus Ohio after a tour of duty in Korea.

He worked 30 years at Youngstown Sheet and Tube and LTV Steel’s Campbell Works. He retired as a welder in the Boil and Weld Shop in 1986. He was also a former driver for F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home Inc.

Mr. Payne was a longtime member of Third Baptist Church serving many years on its Usher Board. He was also a member of the Men’s Unit, the Keenagers and the Sunday School Department.

He was a member of American Legions and loved to travel, bowling and was taking computer classes.

He leaves to cherish his memory his children, Cornelius, Jr., Michael (Patsy) Lawrence and Jonathan Payne and a host of grandchildren; great-grandchildren and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his aunt, Effie Weldon whom, reared him; his son, Jeffrey Payne; his sister, Gloria Ann and a brother, Melvin Payne.

The family will receive friends from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m., Saturday, October 3, 2020, at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. where a funeral service will follow.

Social Distancing will be upheld, seating will be limited only for immediate family and you will be required to wear a mask before entering the building.

For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that guests do not linger at the funeral home after viewing.

The F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. has been granted the honor to serve the family.

A television tribute will air Friday, October 2 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

