YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cornelius Payne, Jr., 68 of Youngstown, departed this life on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Health Center.

Mr. Payne was born October 4, 1953 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son to Cornelius and Joann Hoosier Payne, Sr.

He was a truck driver and an avid fan of the Cleveland Browns, enjoyed car shows and most of all he enjoyed volunteering giving his time and rides to people throughout the community.

He leaves to cherish his memories, his children, Cornelius Payen III, Nicole Powell and Adenia

Bre-Ann Leonard; his siblings, James Burke, Sr., Jonathan Payne and Michael (Pasty) Lawrence;

four grandchildren, one great-grandchild and a host of other family and friends who loved him dearly.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Jeffery Payne.

Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, April 1, 2022, 2022 at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, where a visitation with the family will be from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m.

Please follow CDC guidelines (6 foot rule) of social distancing and wearing your mask over your mouth and nose.