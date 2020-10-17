Cornelius Lewis, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Cornelius Lewis 73, of Youngstown departed this life on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Mercy Health St. Boardman Elizabeth Health Center surrounded by his family.

Mr. Lewis known to everyone as “Needy” could always light up a room with his smile, was born January 3, 1947 in Youngstown, a son of Thomas F. Lewis, Sr. and Bessie Mae Burney-Lewis.

He was formally employed as a roofer for Murray Roofing Company and retired as a truck driver for T.L. James Trucking.

He was an avid Cleveland Browns fan, loved watching TV, going fishing and most of all spending time at family functions.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his children, Gary Teague and Neatrice Lewis; his siblings, Marion Clayborne, Rachel Clark, Thomas Lewis, Jr., Mary Ester (Arosco Dubois), Deborah Ivory, Jerome (Juliana) Lewis, Lynn Givens and Darlene Stanford; five grandchildren, Eric Lewis, Shalamar Teague, Karesia London, Erionna Moore, Merria Brink and Gary Teague, Jr.; 12 grandchildren; sister-in-law, Alberta (John) Gramham and a host of nieces, nephews and other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, the former Joyce Ann Teague, whom he married November 1972; his sister, Beulah Chance; niece, Sonja Pickett.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Monday, October 19, 2020 at the F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. where a funeral service will follow.

Social distancing will be upheld, seating will be limited only for immediate family and you will be required to wear a mask before entering the building rules will be strictly enforced.

For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that guests do not linger at the funeral home after viewing.

A television tribute will air Monday, October 19 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

