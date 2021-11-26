Constance Melanie Rogers, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – With her sons and two sisters close by her side, in the early morning hours of Saturday, November 13, 2021, God called Constance Melanie Rogers a.k.a. Connie home after battling a lengthy illness.

Connie was the fourth child born to Betty Jo Rogers in Harlem, New York. However, at the age of 9, she relocated to Youngstown, Ohio along with her six siblings.

Connie acquired lots of friends while attending the Youngstown Public School System and Harding Business College.

Connie loved the Lord and was a long-time member of the Revealing Truth Church where her spiritual leader Pastor Todd Revis sometimes referred to her as Minister Connie or Prophet Connie. She was an avid bible reader and posted biblical scriptures daily on Facebook.

Connie was a multi-talented individual; she could sing, cook, sew and crochet. She also brought a sense of joy to grieving families when she spoke eloquently about the deceased at their funerals. She enjoyed family gatherings and social events where she wasn’t shy about sharing family stories filled with laughter and you could always count on her to show off her dance moves. Aside from that, she loved to travel to be in attendance at family cookouts, weddings, baby showers, anniversary celebrations and birthday parties.

Also, she was quite crafty; she had a small business where she made pillows and matching blankets for infants and young children; some inscribed with bible verses. She possessed an incredible green thumb and had the most beautiful plants ever that she showcased throughout her home, her plants epitomized warmth, love, and kindness just like her! As the middle child, she was often referred to as the mediator because she brought a sense of calmness to out-of-control situations.

Connie held various industrial positions throughout Youngstown.

She loved people and family and she especially had a genuine love for children. Besides rearing her own, she cared for some of her nieces and nephews by providing food, shelter, clothing, and discipline; especially for her brother’s children-little Chris and Kendra. She provided private home duty care for disabled individuals and cared for her uncle Charles briefly before he passed earlier this year.

To forever cherish her loving memories she leaves behind son, Dwan X. Rogers (Columbus) and son, Robert C. Green, III. (Youngstown); four sisters, Aundria Rogers (Youngstown), Blanche Jackson (David) (Baltimore, Maryland), Yvette Marlene Rogers (Columbus)and Victoria Callis Rogers (Baltimore, Maryland) and one brother, Henry Rogers a.k.a. Tony (Brooklyn, New York). She also leaves behind her beloved grandchildren, Dwan, Jr. (who she affectionately called Baby Wan), Daijah, Dailon, Dalaun, Da’Mya, Robert IV and Gabriella and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her mother; brother Chris and uncle Charles, who raised her and her siblings as his sons and daughters after his sister Betty’s passing.

Connie’s absence has affected all of us deeply but we were blessed to be a part of her life that will reign in our hearts forever! WE LOVE YOU CONNIE and you are HEALED!!!

Special thanks to Aundria, who watched over Connie and kept us abreast of her condition during her hospital stay. Additional thanks to the F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Dwayne Roland, Ronald Rogers, Daisha Jackson, Scherae Ward and Courtney Rogers. Thanks to all for your kind words of condolences via phone, text, cards, hugs and social media.

