Colleen S. Jackson, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial service will be 1:00 p.m., Thursday, October 3, 2019, at the F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., Colleen S. Jackson, 91, departed this life on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at Omni West Assisted Living.

Ms. Jackson was born May 25, 1928, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Verdie Henques and Paza Shannon.

She was a teacher’s aide, retiring in 2010 and attended Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

She leaves to cherish her memory her children, Corrine Shannon, Paul C. Jackson and also reared, Betty Smith; 12 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and 13 great-great-grand children; a special friend, Catherine Blackmon and a host of other family and friends.

She was proceeded in death by two sons, Ronnie Shannon and Osie Caulton.

A memorial service will be 1:00 p.m., Thursday, October 3, 2019, at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.