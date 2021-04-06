Clyde James “June” Clinkscales, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Clyde James Clinkscales, Jr., affectionately known as June, the eldest son of Clyde James Clinkscales, Sr. and Evelyn Dixon Clinkscales was born August 17, 1943 in Youngstown, Ohio. June departed this life on Saturday, March 27, 2021, after battling a longtime illness.

Clyde attended The Rayen School before entering The United States Navy in 1962.

After serving honorably he returned to the area where he was employed by US Steel Ohio Works until its closing. He was then employed by Youngstown Parks and Recreation until retiring in 2011.

He became saved at a young age and was a lifelong member of New Bethel Baptist Church.

Clyde enjoyed movies, music and supporting Ohio based sports teams.

Clyde leaves to mourn his passing two children, Kimberly Porch of Niles, Ohio and Clyde J. (Vanessa) Porch of Michigan; four grandchildren, Christopher Williams of Girard, Ohio, Santahra (Phil) Sampson, Briante’ Porch and Caleb Porch, all of Michigan; a great-granddaughter, Aniyah Sampson of Michigan; two brothers, Lucius (Claudette) Clinkscales and Sammie Clinkscales (Gayle Waters), of Youngstown, Ohio; two sisters, Patricia Clinkscales of Youngstown, Ohio and Claudette C. Griffin of Liberty, Ohio; two special nieces, Lavenia Janie Clinkscales of Youngstown, Ohio and Eve Griffin of Liberty, Ohio, a host of nephews, nieces, family, friends and his best friend, Mack McLendon.

Preceding him in death were his parents; an infant brother, Darryl Clinkscales and four sisters, Anna Mauzy Rich, Sandra Ellis, Geraldine Clark and Shirley Clinkscales.

Family and friends may call 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 9,2021 at New Bethel Baptist Church. Services will be held immediately following at 11:00 a.m.

Arrangements are being handled by F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made in lieu of flowers to New Bethel Baptist Church, 1507 Hillman Street, Youngstown, OH 44507.

Due to Covid -19 masks are required and social distancing requirements have been put in place.

