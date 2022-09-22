YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Clifford Haynes, Jr., 55 of Columbus, Ohio transitioned this life on Wednesday, August 31, 2022.

Mr. Haynes was born October 22, 1966 in Youngstown, Ohio a son of Clifford Haynes Sr. and Carol Hinton.

He graduated from the Rayen High School and attended Youngstown State University.

He had several jobs in Youngstown and later move to Columbus to become the manager of a Denny’s Restaurant. He also work at TS Tech and Kellogg’s in Cliff’s words he was “Columbus Finest”. He loved his family to no end, he was the life of the party and loved to dance and cook. He was very articulate and enjoyed playing the game chess, pool and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers and the Ohio State Buckeyes.

He leaves to mourn his passing his children, Tia Haynes, Shalonda Haynes, Terrianny Bigsby and Courtnie Haynes; his siblings, Harlene D. Williams, Janice E. Williams, Tracy Harrington, Charles Hayes Jr., Delbert Callahan, III., Kenneth Menton, III., the love of life for the past 21 years, Dannette Shepherd; 11grandchildren; five stepchildren, and a host of other family and friends, who will miss him dearly.

He was preceded in death by his parent; his grandparents, Marguerite Williams and Samuel Hayes and his nephew, Akeem Williams.

Visitation will be 10:30-11:30 a.m.Saturday September 24, 2022 at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home where a funeral service will follow at 11:30 a.m.

