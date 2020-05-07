Claude M. Waters, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Claude M. Waters peacefully entered eternal rest on Saturday, May 2, 2020.

Claude and his twin sister, Maude, were born December 1, 1931 in Forest Home, Alabama, to Cleveland and Anna Lee Carter Waters and moved to Youngstown in the 1950’s.

He was married to his loving wife of 43 years, Ernestine Thomas Waters.

​He was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church.

Claude loved to tend his garden and was a skilled hunter and fisherman who enjoyed sharing his produce and “catches” with family and friends.

Claude worked at U.S. Steel for many years.

​He leaves to treasure his memory his wife, Ernestine and three siblings: two brothers and a twin sister, Maude Louise Carter of Niagara Falls, New York, Joe Louis Waters of Niagara Falls, New York and Jordan Waters of Cleveland, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by four brothers, Cleveland, Jr., Henry, Booker T. Waters and Conrad Waters and six sisters, Mrs. Cora Brown, Mrs. Mary Ella Lewis, Mrs. Helen Adams, Mrs. Evelyn Jackson, Miss Carrie Waters and Mrs. Anna Wilson. He leaves a host of nieces, nephews and friends with fond memories among which are his favorite sister-in-law, Gail Waters and his niece, Sarah Brown-Clark.

​Private graveside services were held on Friday, May 8, 2020 at the Tod Homestead Cemetery.

The F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. has been granted the honor to serve the family.

