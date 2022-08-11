YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clarence “Kooder” Williams, Jr., passed away Sunday, July 17, 2022, at Hanover HealthCare Center in Massillon, Ohio.

Clarence was under the care of Traditions Hospice due to a recent illness.

Clarence was born May 6, 1958, in Youngstown, Ohio, to parents Clarence “Pete” and Bessie Ruth Fuller Williams, Sr., where he was reared on the east side of Youngstown, Ohio.

He attended East High School.

He worked for the union in various capacities mostly as a construction worker.

He eventually moved to the Akron/Canton area where he lived for approximately four decades.

Clarence leaves behind his mother, Bessie Ruth Fuller Williams; siblings, Leslie S. Williams from Austintown, Zelda C. Williams-Smith from Boardman and Lisa Williams-Vail from Columbus; his nephews, Eric Otis Smith, Jr., Brandon Michael Williams and Deric Ellijah Dubois and a niece, Miss Janae Marah Vail. There are a multitude of grand-nieces and nephews whom he loved amongst many other family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father and a sister, Emma Lee Williams.

Services were private at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.

The family would like to thank Hanover HCC and Traditions Hospice for his end of life care.

Clarence will be missed by the many he has known and loved. R. I. P. “Sweet Prince”.

A television tribute will air Friday, August 12 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.