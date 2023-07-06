YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clara E. Scott was a caring, loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. She left this world suddenly on Friday, June 30, 2023, at the age of 73.

She was born on September 18, 1949 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter to Preston and Elizabeth Branch and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a cook at Community Corrections Association for 28 years before retiring in 2014.

Clara loved spending time in the kitchen and creating delicious meals for her family. She also enjoyed dancing, watching baseball and was a big Cleveland Indians fan.

She was a member of Grace Evangelistic Temple Church.

Left to mourn her passing and celebrate her homegoing is her daughter, Shenese Scott; three granddaughters, Latuwanda (Demetrius) Langston, Miracle Jones and Tiara Scott; four great-grandchildren, Demarion, DaShawn, LaMarcus and Lamayia; her siblings, Johnny Branch and Priscilla (Layton) Shephard and a host of family and friends.

Clara was preceded in death by her parents; her children, Tuwan Scott and Marlowe Scott and her siblings, Emma Branch and Lee Branch.

Visitation will be 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Saturday, July 8, 2023 at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home where services will follow promptly at 10:00 a.m.

Please remember mask are mandatory when entering the building.

