Cierra D. Morris, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Rising Star Baptist Church, for Cierra D. Morris 25, Youngstown, who departed this life on Saturday, February 29, 2020 in St. Elizabeth Healthcare in Youngstown.



Cierra Danae Morris was born July 30, 1994, in Youngstown, a daughter of Donna L. Morris and the late Leroy E. Morris.

She graduated from Exxcel Academy and previously attended Huston Community College.

She had been employed through Gateway to Better Living.

Cierra enjoyed spending time with her daughter and family. Cierra also enjoyed fashion, Make-up and all things Jordyn.

She leaves behind her mother Donna L. Morris, a daughter; Jordyn Bruner, siblings; Justin Rogers, Lee (Jasamine), Christopher and Kodie Johnson, Christina (Tyran) Rollins, Teshia (Daitwan) Eppinger, Asia Morris and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.



She was preceded in death by her father Leroy Morris and her grandparents.

Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday at the church.

Arrangements are entrusted to F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.

A television tribute will air Friday, March 6, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.