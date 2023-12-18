YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Chyann “ChyChy” Alissa Gruber, 20, was called home to be with her mother Shayla Watkins on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

Chyann “ChyChy” Alissa Gruber, was born on November 21, 2003 in Youngstown, Ohio.

She graduated from East High School in 2022.

She was currently working as the Youth Coordinator at The Persayus Way Project and participated in community activities. Chyann was also an activity aide at Continuing Health Care of Boardman.

She was very outgoing and energetic and loved hard. Her number one joy in life was spending time with and teaching her niece, “Lailai”. She also loved cooking, drawing, dancing, and spending time with family and friends. She was always the life of the party.

She is survived by her father, Charles Gruber, Sr.; three brothers, Charles, Jr., Cleveland and Christopher Gruber; two sisters, Chrishelle and Caliya Gruber; her niece, Alaiah Wright whom she cherished like her own daughter; a nephew, Ziaire Dotson; a bonus mom, Melissa “Boobie” Green; grandmothers, Taryn Watkins and Gloria Hightower; cousins, Jaizette (Kermit) Greene, Jason Johns, Jr., Dezhane Dawson, Aubrey and Aiden Watkins and an abundance of aunts, uncles, mothers in love, cousins and friends.

Chyann is preceded in death by her beloved mother, Shayla Watkins; grandparents, Cleveland Hightower and Loretta Ramos; great-grandparents, Geraldine Turner, Alexander Watkins, Cleveland and Elonra Hightower and an uncle, Lamont Hightower.

Funeral service will be on Tuesday, December 19, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at New Bethel Baptist Church. Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. prior to the service.

Please remember to keep the Gruber Family in your daily prayers.

Arrangements handled by F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, December 19 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.