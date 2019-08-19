Chuck L. Green, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 22, 2019, at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., for Mr. Chuck L. Green, 65, Youngstown, who departed this life on Thursday, August 15, 2019, in Cleveland Clinic.



Mr. Green was born July 26, 1954, In Youngstown, a son of Charles and Betty Moore Green.

He was a 1973 graduate of North High school, was a foreman and forklift operator at Niles Manufacturing Company.

He was a former member of C. O. G. I. C. on McGuffey Avenue; he was a 33rd Degree Mason of North Eastern Ohio Lodge #6; Post Commander of the Sons #504 American Legion; former Vice President of the Youngstown Zulu MC; avid Oakland Raiders fan; Member of the “Electricfying Funkyville Rhythm Band” and former manager of “Charisma Band”.

He leaves his children, Ebony, Bobby (Caprice), Monique, Chuck, Jr. and Jermaine Green, Jaquala Williams and Geneva Gaither; siblings, Paul Green, Vera Hubbard, Thomas Carter and Shirley (Richard) Dean; aunts, Catherine Mitchell, Jeanine Watkins and Annie Bush; ten grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles.

Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 22 at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home prior to services.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, August 20 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.