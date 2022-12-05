YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Christopher Lee Cintron 41, of Youngstown, Ohio transitioned to his Heavenly home on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

He was born on March 27, 1981, son of José Cintron and Loray Triplett.

Christopher was affectionately known to his family and friends as Chris or Cheeko.



He enjoyed playing video games with his sons but making music was his passion and life goals. As an artist, Chris was known by Cheeko Puerto Rico “CPR”. He loved to spend time in the studio and with his family. The bond he shared with his fiancée, Summer; his children, Chris, Cam and Nani-Roo and sister, Tina, was so special it’s unbreakable. Chris was the protector of the family, he was always there to keep everyone safe.



Chris was very well known and loved.

He attended Chaney High School.

He was employed at Extrudex Aluminum for the past four years.

Chris was an avid 49ers fan.



Chris leaves to cherish his memories forever and always, his parents, Jose Cintron and Loray Triplett of Youngstown, Ohio; sister, Christina (Kelly) Moore of Youngstown, Ohio; brothers, Daryl “Coop” (Amber) Cooper of Florida, Matthew Tubbs, Jr., Brett Wilson, Bobby Wilson and Joe Perez of Youngstown, Ohio; fiancée, of 24 years, Summer Roman and their children: sons, Christopher Cintron II and Camren Cintron and daughter, Sariyah Cintron; niece, Harmony Moore; nephew, Conner Sklenchar of Youngstown, Ohio, as well as a host of aunts and uncles. He also leaves a host of friends and cousins but was particularly close to his first cousins, Abdul (Dericia) Lateef, Raymond (Becky) Triplett Sadler, Clinton Jones Keyonta Davis and Lisa Marie Perez. Also Marcus and Anthony Perez who looked to him as a father figure.



Christopher was welcomed at Heaven’s gates by his grandparents, Alphonso and Willie Lee Triplett; uncles, Don Triplett, Michael Triplett and Dawayne Triplett; aunts, Sandra Jean Davis Ferolito and Terry Lynn Triplett and brother, Brian Tubbs.



Funeral service will be Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at 12:00 Noon, at the F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home. Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon, prior to services. Please remember to wear your mask over your mouth and nose when entering the building.

